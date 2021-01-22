International flights diverted to Muscat due to fog in Karachi

KARACHI: Two international flights scheduled to land in Karachi were diverted to Muscat due to heavy fog on Thursday. The airport administration said that the flights of foreign airlines were not given permission to land at Karachi airport due to fog causing poor visibility. A flight was arriving from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Karachi and the other flight was coming from Sri Lanka. Both flights have been diverted to Muscat.

Moreover, dense fog has also disrupted the flight schedule from Karachi to Islamabad and Lahore.