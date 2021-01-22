Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
22 Jan 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (January 21, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
693,774,462 380,142,354 22,022,289,007 12,185,875,545
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,290,238,285 (1,321,761,696) (31,523,410)
Local Individuals 16,357,426,303 (16,261,491,503) 95,934,801
Local Corporates 8,245,908,556 (8,310,319,945) (64,411,391)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.