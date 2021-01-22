KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (January 21, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 693,774,462 380,142,354 22,022,289,007 12,185,875,545 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,290,238,285 (1,321,761,696) (31,523,410) Local Individuals 16,357,426,303 (16,261,491,503) 95,934,801 Local Corporates 8,245,908,556 (8,310,319,945) (64,411,391) ===============================================================================

