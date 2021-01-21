Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude loadings to fall to 170,000 bpd in March

LONDON: Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil stream will load five cargoes in March at a daily rate of 170,000 barrels per day (bpd), a preliminary programme showed.

The volume is down from the February schedule, which had seven cargoes at a rate of 215,000 bpd, after force mejeure declared by energy major ExxonMobil shut exports of the crude stream following a fire late last month.