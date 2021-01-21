ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand firms as c.bank holds rates; stocks edge up

  • The All-share index gained 0.1% to end the day at 64,175 points, while the Top-40 index closed up 0.19% at 58,969 points.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand firmed on Thursday, supported by the central bank's decision to leave interest rates unchanged and expectations that the new US administration will unveil a massive stimulus package.

At 1600 GMT, the rand traded at 14.8250 versus the dollar, 0.5% stronger on the day.

The South African Reserve Bank kept the repo rate at 3.5% in a close decision.

Three out of five members of the monetary policy committee wanted to hold the rate while two preferred a rate cut that could have dented the appeal of investing in rand assets.

Republicans in the US Congress have indicated they are willing to work with President Joe Biden on one of his administration's priorities, a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, boosting the market mood globally.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange recorded small gains, with concerns over the country's coronavirus vaccine rollout plans counteracting buoyant offshore sentiment.

The All-share index gained 0.1% to end the day at 64,175 points, while the Top-40 index closed up 0.19% at 58,969 points.

The gold mining index was up 1.92% and the platinum index up 2.75% at market close.

In fixed income, the yield on the 2030 government bond was up 0.5 basis points at 8.725%.

Gold South Africa South Africa's rand South African Reserve Bank

South African rand firms as c.bank holds rates; stocks edge up

COAS General Bajwa lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security

Bitcoin slumps 10% as pullback from record high gathers pace

Jobless claim data underscores employment crisis awaiting Biden

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters