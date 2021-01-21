Pakistan
58000 Afghan refugees likely to return home by year end: UNHCR
- The document also revealed the UNHCR’s key plans for ensuring betterment of the Afghan refugees during the current year through several initiatives relating to health, education and others.
21 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has a plan to facilitate around 58,000 Afghan refugees, living in Pakistan, to return home by year end, an official document showed.
The document also revealed the UNHCR’s key plans for ensuring betterment of the Afghan refugees during the current year through several initiatives relating to health, education and others.
Pakistan was hosting the largest number of refugees in the country as around 1.4 million were hailed from Afghanistan, it noted and said the UNHCR appreciated the compassion with which Pakistan had hosted the Afghan refugees for the last four decades.
China has promised to provide 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31: Qureshi
58000 Afghan refugees likely to return home by year end: UNHCR
COAS General Bajwa lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security
Bitcoin slumps 10% as pullback from record high gathers pace
Jobless claim data underscores employment crisis awaiting Biden
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead
Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP
Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban
PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership
Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages
Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President
Read more stories
Comments