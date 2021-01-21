58000 Afghan refugees likely to return home by year end: UNHCR

ISLAMABAD: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has a plan to facilitate around 58,000 Afghan refugees, living in Pakistan, to return home by year end, an official document showed.

The document also revealed the UNHCR’s key plans for ensuring betterment of the Afghan refugees during the current year through several initiatives relating to health, education and others.

Pakistan was hosting the largest number of refugees in the country as around 1.4 million were hailed from Afghanistan, it noted and said the UNHCR appreciated the compassion with which Pakistan had hosted the Afghan refugees for the last four decades.