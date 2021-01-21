ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
IRSA releases 32,700 cusecs water

  • According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1470.73 feet, which was 78.73 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,200 cusecs each.
APP 21 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 32,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1470.73 feet, which was 78.73 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,200 cusecs each.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1172.00 feet, which was 132.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,400 cusecs and 1,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 37,800, 23,100 and 12,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

