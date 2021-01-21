COAS General Bajwa lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters, ISPR said on Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS was given a comprehensive briefing on regional and national security situation during his visit.

He appreciated the tireless efforts of ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness, said military’s media wing.

Earlier on arrival at ISI headquarters, COAS Bajwa was received by DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.