ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK pledges $55 million in aid during Raab visit to Sudan

  • It has also been forging closer ties with the United States, and last month, Washington removed Khartoum from its blacklist of "state sponsors of terrorism".
AFP 21 Jan 2021

KHARTOUM: Britain announced almost $55 million in aid to Sudan during a visit by its foreign secretary to Khartoum, the embassy said Thursday.

Dominic Raab announced "the disbursement of 40 million pounds ($54.9 million) to the Sudan Family Support Programme - to provide 1.6 million people with direct financial support," the embassy said in a statement.

Raab arrived in Sudan late Wednesday on the first visit by a British foreign secretary to the East African country in over a decade.

The visit, the embassy said, shows the UK's "support" for Sudan's transition following the April 2019 ouster of president Omar al-Bashir following months of mass protests against his rule.

Britain's top diplomat met with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the head of Sudan's ruling council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and other officials.

During his meeting with Hamdok, Raab said the UK was ready to "support Sudan's debt relief once economic reforms are implemented".

Sudan has been undergoing a rocky transition since the ouster of Bashir whose three-decade rule was marked by economic hardship, internal conflicts and international sanctions.

The post-Bashir government has sought to improve its standing among the international community.

In October, it signed a peace agreement with the country's main rebel groups in the hopes of ending long-running conflicts.

It has also been forging closer ties with the United States, and last month, Washington removed Khartoum from its blacklist of "state sponsors of terrorism".

Raab's visit to Sudan comes after days of deadly clashes in the country's troubled Darfur region that left more than 200 people dead and scores wounded.

Earlier this month, Sudan signed a memorandum of understanding with the US to clear Sudan's arrears to the World Bank.

"This move will enable Sudan to regain access to over $1 billion in annual financing from the World Bank for the first time in 27 years," the government said.

Britain Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab British foreign secretary Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok

UK pledges $55 million in aid during Raab visit to Sudan

COAS General Bajwa lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security

Bitcoin slumps 10% as pullback from record high gathers pace

Jobless claim data underscores employment crisis awaiting Biden

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters