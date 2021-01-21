Business & Finance
Dutch airline KLM to cut up to 1,000 more jobs: statement
21 Jan 2021
THE HAGUE: Dutch airline KLM will shed between 800 and 1,000 more jobs as the coronavirus pandemic is hitting the aviation business for longer than expected, the carrier said Wednesday.
The job losses announced in a statement by the airline, which is part of the Air France-KLM group, come on top of 5,000 layoffs that were already announced in July.
