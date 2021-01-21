Markets
Hungary central bank keeps one-week deposit rate unchanged at 0.75%
- The bank is likely to leave key rates on hold at its monthly meeting next Tuesday based on the unanimous forecast of analysts.
21 Jan 2021
BUDAPEST: Hungary's central bank left the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged at 0.75% at a weekly tender on Thursday, as widely expected.
The bank is likely to leave key rates on hold at its monthly meeting next Tuesday based on the unanimous forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll, which also projects no change in the one-week deposit rate at least until the end of the first quarter.
