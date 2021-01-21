ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
Tunisia tenders to buy durum, soft wheat and barley

  • Shipment of all the grains was sought between Feb. 15 and March 25, depending on origin selected.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

HAMBURG: Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 92,000 tonnes of durum wheat, 92,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The tender closes on Friday, Jan. 22, they said.

The grains can be sourced from optional origins.

Shipment of all the grains was sought between Feb. 15 and March 25, depending on origin selected.

The durum and soft wheat are both sought in three 25,000 consignments and one of 17,000 tonnes. The feed barley is sought in three 25,000 tonne consignments.

Tunisia's last reported durum, soft wheat and barley purchase was on Dec. 16.

Wheat Tunisia wheat buyer Tunisia's state grains agency

