Merkel says Sputnik V needs EMA approval before discussing joint production
21 Jan 2021
BERLIN: A discussion about joint production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V can happen if the vaccine is approved by the European Medical Agency (EMA), German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.
Merkel said Germany's vaccines regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, could offer Russia guidance on EMA's approval process for Sputnik V.
Russia's sovereign wealth fund has filed for registration of Sputnik V in the European Union and expects it to be reviewed in February, the official account promoting the COVID-19 vaccine tweeted on Wednesday.
