ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Israel debt-to-GDP ratio jumps to 73.1% during 2020 pandemic

  • Israel recorded a budget deficit of 11.7% of GDP last year, up from 3.7% in 2019.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

JERUSALEM: Israel's ratio of debt to gross domestic product (GDP) rose 13% in 2020 to 73.1% from 60.0% in 2019, the Finance Ministry's accountant general said on Thursday, citing a steep rise in spending to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This increase follows a decade in which the rate dropped gradually by about 11%," said Accountant General Yali Rothenberg. "We expect the debt-GDP ratio to continue to rise in the coming years, though it is of great importance to return it to a path of decline after the economy recovers."

Government spending rose 78.8 billion shekels ($24 billion) in 2020 from a year earlier in order to deal with the crisis, while state revenue dropped by 29.4 billion shekels, according the Finance Ministry. The ministry's estimate of the 2020 debt-to-GDP ratio, which is a key indicator of a country's financial strength, was preliminary and could be modified in the coming months.

Israel's ratio was below that of the euro bloc (101.1%) and developed countries overall (135.0%), but above those of Chile, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, the ministry said.

Despite the sharp spending increase throughout 2020, credit rating agencies have left Israel's sovereign rating unchanged citing strong external finances and a diversified, high value-added economy.

Israel recorded a budget deficit of 11.7% of GDP last year, up from 3.7% in 2019.

Due to a protracted political stalemate that has led to four elections in two years, the government did not pass a 2020 budget and has been using a pro-rated version of the 2019 budget that was approved in 2018.

Switzerland denmark Norway budget Chile pension to GDP ratio Israel's sovereign rating

Israel debt-to-GDP ratio jumps to 73.1% during 2020 pandemic

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters