Sri Lankan shares end at record high on industrial, financial boost
- Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 601.4 million rupees ($3.08 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.
Sri Lankan shares ended at a record high on Thursday, led by gains in industrial and financial stocks.
- The benchmark stock index closed 3.13% higher at 8,131.25.
The index has now notched 16 sessions of gains out of 17 sessions.
Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 377.65 million from 287.96 million in the previous session.
- Holding companies Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc and Hayleys Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining 24.3% and 32.3%, respectively.
Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation rose 4.6% in December 2020 from a year earlier, compared with a 5.2% rise in the previous month, data from the statistics department showed.
The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 195.5 against the US dollar as of 11:51 GMT, 0.26% weaker for the day compared to last session's close of 195, according to Refinitiv data.
Equity market turnover was 14.20 billion rupees, exchange data showed.