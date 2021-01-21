World
French President Macron warns students that COVID restrictions to stay for some time
- "We will have a second semester that will have the virus and a lot of constraints," Macron said.
21 Jan 2021
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron warned students on Thursday to expect COVID-19 restrictions to remain in place for much of the rest of the 2020/21 academic year.
Macron was meeting a group of students at the Paris Saclay university, to hear their complaints and concerns over issues raised by COVID restrictions, such as feelings of loneliness and hits to the economy that have impacted job prospects.
"We will have a second semester that will have the virus and a lot of constraints," Macron said.
China has promised to provide 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31: Qureshi
French President Macron warns students that COVID restrictions to stay for some time
Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead
Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP
Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban
PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership
Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages
Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President
Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted
Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries
Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days
PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan
Read more stories
Comments