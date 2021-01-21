ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Twitter locks account of Chinese embassy in US over Uighur women tweet

  • On Tuesday, in the twilight hours of Trump's administration, the US declared China was carrying out genocide against Uighurs and other mostly Muslim people.
AFP 21 Jan 2021

BEIJING: Twitter said Thursday it has locked the account of the Chinese embassy in the US, over a tweet claiming Uighur women were no longer "baby-making machines" after their minds had been "emancipated".

A Twitter spokesperson told AFP it took action against the tweet for "violating our policy against dehumanization".

More than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities are believed to be held in re-education camps in the country's northwestern Xinjiang region, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilising women.

China denies the accusations and says the facilities in the region are not camps, but job training centres to steer people away from terrorism.

On January 7, the Chinese embassy in the US tweeted that "in the process of eradicating extremism", the minds of Uighur women "were emancipated and gender equality and reproductive health were promoted, making them no longer baby-making machines."

The incendiary tweet, which has since been hidden after outrage ripped across the internet, included a link to an article by state media outlet China Daily that claimed the "eradication of extremism has given Xinjiang women more autonomy" over whether to have children.

Twitter policy states that it prohibits "dehumanization of a group of people based on their religion, caste, age, disability, serious disease, national origin, race, or ethnicity".

The social media company said the embassy's account is temporarily locked until the tweet deemed in violation of this policy is deleted.

On Thursday, China's foreign ministry said it did not understand Twitter's decision to impose the restrictive measures, saying China was a "major victim" of "fake and ugly information... in relation to the Xinjiang issue".

"We hope Twitter will uphold the principles of objectivity and fairness... strengthen its screening, and screen out what is actually disinformation," said spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

The latest suspension comes as the US and China eye the future, after relations hit their lowest point in decades under President Donald Trump -- with both sides crossing swords over issues from the origins of Covid-19 to Beijing's policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

On Tuesday, in the twilight hours of Trump's administration, the US declared China was carrying out genocide against Uighurs and other mostly Muslim people.

It urged international bodies to take up cases over China's treatment of the minority group.

Beijing dismissed the US allegations as "outrageous lies" and "poison", and on Wednesday sanctioned more than two dozen officials and members of former president Trump's cabinet, including his secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

Twitter's latest act also adds to already difficult relations between China and major US tech companies, with popular social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, as well as search engines like Google, blocked in China for years.

Twitter Uighurs en masse Uighur women US tweeted Chinese embassy

Twitter locks account of Chinese embassy in US over Uighur women tweet

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters