ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Unilever vows to pay decent salaries to supplier staff

  • Thursday's news comes almost two months after Unilever became a wholly British company following the completion of a historic merger of its Dutch and British entities that ended its double-headed corporate structure.
AFP 21 Jan 2021

LONDON: British consumer goods giant Unilever pledged Thursday to pay workers in its supply chain a decent wage by the end of the decade, warning that the coronavirus pandemic has deepened social inequality.

Unilever unveiled a raft of commitments to improve conditions for all workers across its supply base, following the group's other recent initiatives to become more socially responsible and also help tackle climate change.

The firm, which has experienced strong demand for its hand cleaners and household cleaning products during the pandemic, said it will seek to ensure that "everyone... who directly provides goods and services to the company earns at least a living wage or income, by 2030".

Unilever also produces top-selling brands including Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Dove soap, Lipton tea and Marmite yeast spread.

"The two biggest threats that the world currently faces are climate change and social inequality," Chief Executive Alan Jope said in a statement.

"The past year has undoubtedly widened the social divide, and decisive and collective action is needed to build a society that helps to improve livelihoods, embraces diversity, nurtures talent, and offers opportunities for everyone.

"We believe the actions we are committing to will make Unilever a better, stronger business; ready for the huge societal changes we are experiencing today -- changes that will only accelerate."

Thursday's news comes almost two months after Unilever became a wholly British company following the completion of a historic merger of its Dutch and British entities that ended its double-headed corporate structure.

Unilever PLC is now headquartered in London under a unification strategy designed to make it more responsive to economic challenges, including coronavirus.

The company's food and refreshments division continues to be based in Rotterdam, while Britain remains the base for both its home care and its beauty and personal care units.

unilever coronavirus case British consumer goods Marmite yeast Chief Executive Alan Jope

Unilever vows to pay decent salaries to supplier staff

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters