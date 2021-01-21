Debut century for Gurbaz gives Afghanistan edge on Ireland

ABU DHABI: A breathless century on his debut from teenage opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave Afghanistan the upper hand in the first ODI against Ireland as they reached 287 for nine from their 50 overs in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The 19-year-old hit a run-a-ball 127 which included nine sixes and six fours before slogging a long hop from Gareth Delany down the throat of Simi Singh on the square leg boundary.

Off-spinner Andy McBrine was the pick of the Irish bowlers, picking up 5-29 from his 10 overs -- his first ODI five-wicket haul during which he became the eighth Irish bowler to take 50 ODI wickets.

Ireland face a stiff task as the average second innings total at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is just 206 although Pakistan did chase down 294 there against the West Indies in 2008.

It is the opening match of the World Cup Super League which serves as part of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification process.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Afghanistan got off to a solid start thanks in main to Gurbaz who made his first 50 from 38 balls as he scored the lion's share of an opening partnership of 120 with Javed Ahmadi.

He had 74 to his name by the time Ahmadi was caught by Singh off McBrine on the boundary for 38.

Gurbaz reached his hundred off 115 deliveries but when he fell at 198-6, the Afghanistan innings was in trouble after McBrine had assiduously worked his way through the middle order, finding turn and bounce.

Najibullah Zadran steadied the ship with 29 before Rashid Khan came in to smash 55 from 30 balls, including five sixes, to take the innings away from Ireland.