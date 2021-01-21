Govt announces public holiday on Kashmir day

The federal government on Thursday announced a public holiday on February 5 on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

A notification in this regard has been issued by Interior Ministry stating that 5th February 2021 shall be a public holiday for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The government said that Kashmir day is being observed to “signify political and moral support in their struggle for self-determination and to honour" Kashmiri martyrs.

A one-minute silence will be observed on February 5 in solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Pakistan has constantly urged the world to hold referendum on Kashmir issue as it remained flash point between Islamabad and New Delhi.

The conflict prompted global outrage after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that grants special status to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).