ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

India continues to remain evasive about mysterious death of 11 Pakistanis in Jodhpur: FO

  • FO said that the family members of the deceased have raised serious concerns hinting at the involvement of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in the incident.
    • He added that Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has also addressed a letter to the United Nations calling for an investigation into the deaths of the Pakistanis in India.
Aisha Mahmood 21 Jan 2021

Pakistan has said that India continues to remain evasive about the mysterious death of 11 Pakistanis from a single family who were found in a field in India's Jodhpur district in Rajasthan.

In his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the family members of the deceased have raised serious concerns hinting at the involvement of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in the incident.

"India has not explained as to why the bodies of the deceased were hastily cremated without informing the Higher Commissioner for Pakistan and why a postmortem in the presence of Pakistan Higher Commission's doctor was not permitted despite repeated request," Chaudhri said.

He added that Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has also addressed a letter to the United Nations calling for an investigation into the deaths of the Pakistanis in India.

He further said that the RSS-BJP regime continues to be exposed internationally for its negative propaganda against Pakistan. He said the recent transcripts of Indian television anchor Arnab Goswami shows have further exposed India’s sinister designs and vindicated Pakistan’s long held position.

These revelations have confirmed what Pakistan has always pointed out. "The BJP government stages “false flag” operations; maligns Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations; stokes hyper-nationalism in the country; claims to have launched so-called “surgical strike”; and then deviously manipulates national sentiment in its bid to win elections," he said.

The FO spokesperson urged the international community to hold India accountable for its actions vitiating the regional environment.

Narendra Modi India Pakistan Kashmir FO Indian propaganda extra judicial killing RSS BJP Jodhpur

India continues to remain evasive about mysterious death of 11 Pakistanis in Jodhpur: FO

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters