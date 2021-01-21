India continues to remain evasive about mysterious death of 11 Pakistanis in Jodhpur: FO

Pakistan has said that India continues to remain evasive about the mysterious death of 11 Pakistanis from a single family who were found in a field in India's Jodhpur district in Rajasthan.

In his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the family members of the deceased have raised serious concerns hinting at the involvement of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in the incident.

"India has not explained as to why the bodies of the deceased were hastily cremated without informing the Higher Commissioner for Pakistan and why a postmortem in the presence of Pakistan Higher Commission's doctor was not permitted despite repeated request," Chaudhri said.

He added that Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has also addressed a letter to the United Nations calling for an investigation into the deaths of the Pakistanis in India.

He further said that the RSS-BJP regime continues to be exposed internationally for its negative propaganda against Pakistan. He said the recent transcripts of Indian television anchor Arnab Goswami shows have further exposed India’s sinister designs and vindicated Pakistan’s long held position.

These revelations have confirmed what Pakistan has always pointed out. "The BJP government stages “false flag” operations; maligns Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations; stokes hyper-nationalism in the country; claims to have launched so-called “surgical strike”; and then deviously manipulates national sentiment in its bid to win elections," he said.

The FO spokesperson urged the international community to hold India accountable for its actions vitiating the regional environment.