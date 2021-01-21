ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PM Khan to launch Letters of administration and succession certificates today

  • Before it normally took two to seven years to get a simple Letter of Administration or Succession Certificate.
  • Now it will take only 15 days.
Aisha Mahmood 21 Jan 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch on Thursday Letters of administration and succession certificates at a ceremony in Islamabad.

The Law Ministry has devised a mechanism to establish Succession Facilitation Units in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for the issuance of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates, a statement by the Prime Minister Office said.

Previously, it took two to seven years to get a simple Letter of Administration or Succession Certificate. Now it will take only 15 days after initiation of the application by the legal heirs of the deceased.

Before all the legal heirs had to be physically present at the courts in Pakistan, but now even if legal heirs are absent, the letters of administration succession certificate and succession certificates will be issued.

