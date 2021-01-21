ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,867 Increased By ▲ 33.72 (0.7%)
BR30 24,858 Increased By ▲ 164.97 (0.67%)
KSE100 45,963 Increased By ▲ 286.48 (0.63%)
KSE30 19,144 Increased By ▲ 118.54 (0.62%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Euro zone bond yields steady as European Central Bank meeting looms

  • The benchmark German 10-year yield was down half a basis point on the day at -0.534%.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields barely budged on Thursday, with debt markets focused on the European Central Bank's first meeting of the year, coming against a backdrop of growing challenges for the bloc's economy.

The ECB will announce its rate decision at 1245 GMT and is widely expected to keep its deposit rate unchanged at -0.5%. This will be followed by a news conference at 1330 GMT.

The central bank boosted emergency bond buys by 500 billion euros ($606.30 billion) at its last meeting in December, taking the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme's (PEPP) firepower to 1.85 trillion euros.

Since then, many European countries, including France and Germany, have tightened or extended coronavirus lockdown restrictions, casting doubt over the economic outlook for the euro zone.

"Despite the communication challenges ahead, we see no reason for the President to not lean on the dovish side given the near term outlook," ING rates strategists wrote in a note to clients.

"We do see room for EUR curves to reflatten again with the supply for the week out of the way after today's auctions," they added.

Investors will also be listening for comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde about yield curve control, after policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said earlier in January that the ECB should consider this measure to raise inflation.

"Lagarde should reiterate the mantra that the ECB will take measures to 'preserve favourable financing conditions' and 'contain fragmentation', which is the ECB's version of yield curve control," Commerzbank rates strategists wrote in a note to clients.

"She should not affirm or may even deny speculation, however, that the ECB is pursuing specific spread targets," they said.

At 0820 GMT, the benchmark German 10-year yield was down half a basis point on the day at -0.534%.

For riskier Italian bonds, the 10-year yield was down by one basis point, at 0.573%.

Italy's bonds have come under pressure from political instability in Rome in the past two weeks. Italy's benchmark borrowing costs fell to their lowest in over a week on Wednesday after the government won a confidence vote in the senate, avoiding a collapse.

In a busy day for issuance, France is expected issue 12.5 billion euros worth of debt through a combination of new issuance and re-opening existing bonds. Spain is expected to tap four bonds with maturities between 5 and 20 years for up to 6.5 billion euros.

Euro zone bond

Euro zone bond yields steady as European Central Bank meeting looms

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters