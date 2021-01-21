ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,869 Increased By ▲ 35.56 (0.74%)
BR30 24,869 Increased By ▲ 175.49 (0.71%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 304.91 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,154 Increased By ▲ 128.68 (0.68%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish, South African central banks in focus; stocks at record high

  • Lira expected to gain after rate decision.
  • Rouble lags as oil prices fall.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

Turkey's lira and South Africa's rand edged higher on Thursday ahead of their respective central bank meetings, while most other emerging market currencies rose on optimism over a bumper U.S. stimulus package.

Emerging market stocks raced to a third consecutive record high, as equities offered the best immediate returns amid ultra-low interest rates across the globe.

Global stocks also took positive cues from Wall Street after President Joe Biden's inauguration. Biden is expected to sign into effect a large stimulus package to support the economy.

The lira rose about 0.4% and is expected to gain further if the central bank holds lending rates at 17% as widely expected. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly pushed for lower interest rates, which had increased inflation and crippled the lira over the past three years.

But the beginning of a hiking cycle last year had eventually supported the lira, helping it come off a series of record lows.

"We expect the monetary policy committee (MPC) to keep the policy rate unchanged at 17% today. Given the challenging inflation outlook, we think the policy rate should be higher in order to strengthen the attainability of the interim (inflation) target by end-2021," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note.

"But we do not think the MPC will deliver the required tightening unless there is significant market pressure".

South Africa's rand rose about 0.3%, with the central bank set to hold lending rates at record lows through 2021. The country has been struggling with a second wave of coronavirus infections, and an accommodative policy is expected to be in place to offset the pandemic's impact.

"We think that the MPC will prefer to wait and see how the economic data and the COVID-19 situation develop, especially as the MPC has repeatedly noted that monetary policy alone cannot support the economy," RBC analysts wrote in a note.

Turkish and South African stocks both touched record highs.

The outlook for emerging market risk assets has improved with the release of several coronavirus vaccines, as investors bet on a quick return to normalcy. Robust economic growth in China is also expected to benefit major commodity exporting countries.

Russia's rouble lagged its peers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa after a fall in oil prices.

Russian stocks fell 0.9% from near record-high levels, as the recent arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny raised concerns over sanctions from the west.

rand lira

Turkish, South African central banks in focus; stocks at record high

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters