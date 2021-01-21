Spain's Jan-Nov trade deficit narrows 59pc from same period in 2019

Spain's trade deficit narrowed in the first eleven months of 2020 from the same period last year, while the country struggled under the weight of global coronavirus restrictions, the industry ministry said on Friday.

The deficit narrowed 59% in the first eleven months of 2020 from the same period last year, to 12.35 billion euros ($14.98 billion), the ministry said.

Imports fell 16% to 250.76 billion euros, while exports decreased 11% to s 238.41 billion euros, the ministry said.