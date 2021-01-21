Business & Finance
Spain's Jan-Nov trade deficit narrows 59pc from same period in 2019
- Imports fell 16% to 250.76 billion euros, while exports decreased 11% to s 238.41 billion euros, the ministry said.
21 Jan 2021
Spain's trade deficit narrowed in the first eleven months of 2020 from the same period last year, while the country struggled under the weight of global coronavirus restrictions, the industry ministry said on Friday.
The deficit narrowed 59% in the first eleven months of 2020 from the same period last year, to 12.35 billion euros ($14.98 billion), the ministry said.
Imports fell 16% to 250.76 billion euros, while exports decreased 11% to s 238.41 billion euros, the ministry said.
Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban
Spain's Jan-Nov trade deficit narrows 59pc from same period in 2019
Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP
PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership
Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages
Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President
Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted
Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries
Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days
PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan
Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans
Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H
Read more stories
Comments