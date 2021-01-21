ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
World

Three killed in military helicopter crash in New York

  • There were three people on board, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

Three New York National Guard members were killed on Wednesday evening when a military helicopter they were in crashed in the town of Mendon, New York, while on a routine training mission, authorities said.

The aircraft, a UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter, was part of the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport, according to New York state's military and naval affairs division.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The military affairs division said the incident was under investigation.

There were three people on board, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said he was devastated to hear the news and he extended his condolences to the families and directed all New York state buildings to lower flags to half-staff on Thursday.

