ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,869 Increased By ▲ 35.56 (0.74%)
BR30 24,869 Increased By ▲ 175.49 (0.71%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 304.91 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,154 Increased By ▲ 128.68 (0.68%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Traffic plan issued for Karachiites ahead of JUI-F’s million march

  • The plan has been issued with alternative routes to facilitate commuters and motorists in the metropolis.
  • New Preedy Street and Karsaz Road have been closed for traffic. The areas around the National Stadium and flyovers have also been closed.
BR Web Desk 21 Jan 2021

Karachi police has issued a traffic plan for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) million march in the port city today (Thursday).

The plan has been issued with alternative routes to facilitate commuters and motorists in the metropolis.

New Preedy Street and Karsaz Road have been closed for traffic. The areas around the National Stadium and flyovers have also been closed.

However, Aga Khan University Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital can be accessed.

Saddar Parking Plaza Road would be closed for the traffic at 2pm, while the traffic from Saddar Dawakhana would be diverted.

Traffic coming from Tower would be diverted to Preedy Chowk and MA Jinnah Road, while Heavy traffic, buses and coaches will be diverted towards Preedy Chowk and smaller cars will be able to travel on to MA Jinnah Road.

Traffic from Jail Chowrangi will be diverted to Kashmir Road and Sharae Quaideen, while cars on University Road will head towards Gurumandir and MA Jinnah Road.

The Peoples Chowrangi turning will be closed at 2pm.

Traffic from Liaquatabad will be able to go to University Road by circling the roundabout.

Karsaz Road, Millenium Road and New Town Road will be closed for traffic but University Road will remain open.

Pakistan Karachi JUIF Traffic Plan Million march

Traffic plan issued for Karachiites ahead of JUI-F’s million march

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters