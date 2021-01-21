Traffic plan issued for Karachiites ahead of JUI-F’s million march

Karachi police has issued a traffic plan for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) million march in the port city today (Thursday).

The plan has been issued with alternative routes to facilitate commuters and motorists in the metropolis.

New Preedy Street and Karsaz Road have been closed for traffic. The areas around the National Stadium and flyovers have also been closed.

However, Aga Khan University Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital can be accessed.

Saddar Parking Plaza Road would be closed for the traffic at 2pm, while the traffic from Saddar Dawakhana would be diverted.

Traffic coming from Tower would be diverted to Preedy Chowk and MA Jinnah Road, while Heavy traffic, buses and coaches will be diverted towards Preedy Chowk and smaller cars will be able to travel on to MA Jinnah Road.

Traffic from Jail Chowrangi will be diverted to Kashmir Road and Sharae Quaideen, while cars on University Road will head towards Gurumandir and MA Jinnah Road.

The Peoples Chowrangi turning will be closed at 2pm.

Traffic from Liaquatabad will be able to go to University Road by circling the roundabout.

Karsaz Road, Millenium Road and New Town Road will be closed for traffic but University Road will remain open.