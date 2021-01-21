ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,870 Increased By ▲ 37.21 (0.77%)
BR30 24,896 Increased By ▲ 202.46 (0.82%)
KSE100 45,987 Increased By ▲ 310.37 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,161 Increased By ▲ 135.52 (0.71%)
London stocks rise on swift economic recovery, US stimulus optimism

  • FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

British shares tracked gains in Asian peers on Thursday, lifted by hopes of a swifter economic rebound this year and more U.S. stimulus, while Pets at Home headed higher after reporting upbeat quarterly results.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.5% by 0804 GMT, while Asian shares hit a record high.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index added 0.3%, with industrial stocks leading the gains.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he expected Britain's economy to recover strongly as the country moves ahead with vaccinating its population against COVID-19.

Pets at Home Group Plc rose 0.4% after reporting an 18% jump in third-quarter revenue, helped by higher demand for its accessories and veterinary services.

Sports betting and gaming company Entain Plc climbed 0.9% after naming non-executive director Jette Nygaard-Andersen as its top boss, making her the first woman to lead a company in the UK gambling industry.

Trading platform IG Group fell 1.6% after it said it planned to buy online brokerage tastytrade for $1 billion, as it ramps up its presence in the United States after a stellar year for the industry.

