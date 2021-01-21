ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,859 Increased By ▲ 26.35 (0.55%)
BR30 24,820 Increased By ▲ 126.22 (0.51%)
KSE100 45,913 Increased By ▲ 236.14 (0.52%)
KSE30 19,113 Increased By ▲ 87.5 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf stocks ease in early trade; Saudi rises

  • The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia added 0.3%, with Saudi Telecom gaining 0.7% while Riyad Bank traded 0.9% up.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

Most major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Thursday, with Dubai on track to end three sessions of gains, although Saudi Arabia bucked the trend to move higher.

The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia added 0.3%, with Saudi Telecom gaining 0.7% while Riyad Bank traded 0.9% up.

Elsewhere, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco was up 0.3%.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, beat Russia to keep its ranking as China's top crude supplier in 2020, Chinese government data showed on Wednesday.

Oil demand in China, the world's top oil importer, remained strong last year even as the coronavirus crisis hammered global appetite. Chinese imports rose 7.3% to a record of 542.4 million tonnes or 10.85 million barrels per day (bpd).

In Dubai, the main share index retreated 1.2%, as most stocks on the index were in negative territory including Emirates NBD Bank, which declined 1.7%.

In the previous session, Emirates NBD advanced over 4% after it reported a 20% increase in the number and value of fund transfers via its DirectRemit platform in 2020.

The Abu Dhabi index fell 0.9%, hit by a 3.1% fall in Emirates Telecommunications. Financial stocks also drove the losses including the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank, which was down 0.5%.

The index's losses, however, were capped by gains at aquaculture firm International Holding, which jumped over 5%, after it reported a sharp rise in 2020 profit.

In Qatar, the index eased 0.3%, with Qatar Fuel Co losing 1.6%.

Dubai stock Gulf stocks

Most Gulf stocks ease in early trade; Saudi rises

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters