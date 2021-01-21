ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,867 Increased By ▲ 33.94 (0.7%)
BR30 24,864 Increased By ▲ 171.07 (0.69%)
KSE100 45,972 Increased By ▲ 295.24 (0.65%)
KSE30 19,150 Increased By ▲ 124.76 (0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK refuses to grant EU diplomats full status, sparking row: BBC

  • Britain, an EU member for 46 years, voted to quit in 2016 and completed its tortuous journey out of the bloc on Dec. 31, when Brexit fully took effect.
  • The EU has 143 delegations, equivalent to diplomatic missions, around the world.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

Britain is refusing to give full diplomatic status to the European Union’s ambassador in London, causing a row between the recently divorced parties, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Britain, an EU member for 46 years, voted to quit in 2016 and completed its tortuous journey out of the bloc on Dec. 31, when Brexit fully took effect.

The BBC reported that the Foreign Office was refusing to grant the same diplomatic status and privileges to EU ambassador Joao Vale de Almeida and his team as it gives to envoys of countries, on the basis that the EU is not a nation state.

The Foreign Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The EU has 143 delegations, equivalent to diplomatic missions, around the world. All of them have been granted full diplomatic status by the host countries.

The BBC quoted a letter sent to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab by Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, in which he said London’s proposals on the issue did not constitute a reasonable basis for agreement.

“The arrangements offered do not reflect the specific character of the EU, nor do they respond to the future relationship between the EU and the UK as an important third country,” Borrell wrote. A third country means a non-member.

The BBC said EU sources had accused Britain of pettiness and hypocrisy, pointing out that when it was still a member, it had signed up to granting EU envoys full diplomatic status.

The report quoted the Foreign Office in London as saying: “Engagement continues with the EU on the long-term arrangements for the EU delegation to the UK.”

UK EU London EU diplomats EU diplomats status Joao Vale de Almeida

UK refuses to grant EU diplomats full status, sparking row: BBC

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters