Foreign demand for Kenya's tax-free bond boosts shilling

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling strengthened on Thursday as the market benefited from a rise in the supply of dollars from foreign investors into an infrastructure bond.

At 0700 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 109.75/95 per dollar, up from Wednesday's closing rate of 109.90/110.10.

The government sold 81 billion shillings worth of an infrastructure bond on Wednesday, as foreign investors piled in due to the bond's tax exempt status.