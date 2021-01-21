Markets
Foreign demand for Kenya's tax-free bond boosts shilling
21 Jan 2021
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling strengthened on Thursday as the market benefited from a rise in the supply of dollars from foreign investors into an infrastructure bond.
At 0700 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 109.75/95 per dollar, up from Wednesday's closing rate of 109.90/110.10.
The government sold 81 billion shillings worth of an infrastructure bond on Wednesday, as foreign investors piled in due to the bond's tax exempt status.
