ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,881 Increased By ▲ 47.75 (0.99%)
BR30 24,988 Increased By ▲ 294.41 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,099 Increased By ▲ 421.99 (0.92%)
KSE30 19,186 Increased By ▲ 159.95 (0.84%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Experts concern over rise in Pakistan's import bill, as C/A surplus streak ends

  • The report was of the view that that the imports of goods are likely to increase higher then earlier expected as economic activity picks including rise in import of auto CKD/CBU, coal for cement, while pressure on account of import of machinery through TERF is also anticipated.
Ali Ahmed 21 Jan 2021

As the streak of maintaining the Current Account surplus ended in December, experts have raised concern over the rise in the import bill.

Pakistan’s current account posted a $ 662 million deficit in December 2020 after surpluses for five consecutive months. The primary reason behind the deficit in December 2020 is a massive rise in imports.

“We expect the impact of recent increase in international oil prices to be visible in coming months,” expressed Topline Securities in its latest report.

It said that they have tweaked Pakistan external account estimates and now expect home remittances to rise at $27.5 billion in FY21 as compared to previous estimates of $25.9 billion. “However we also increase our trade deficit estimate to be $25.2 billion from $23.8 billion.”

The report was of the view that that the imports of goods are likely to increase higher then earlier expected as economic activity picks including rise in import of auto CKD/CBU, coal for cement, while pressure on account of import of machinery through TERF is also anticipated.

The forecast come amid State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP’s) statistics revealed that the country posted a current account deficit of $662 million in December 2020 as against a surplus of $513 million in November 2020. The current account deficit in December 2020 is the highest deficit after the June 2019 deficit of $ 981 million.

In addition, the deficit in December 2020 is also some 130 percent higher than December 2019, in which the deficit was $287 million.

Cumulatively, the current account remained in surplus during the first half of the current fiscal year (FY21). Current account recorded $1.131 billion surplus in July-December of FY21 compared with a deficit of $2.032 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY20).

Pakistan Import SBP current account topline securities TERF

Experts concern over rise in Pakistan's import bill, as C/A surplus streak ends

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters