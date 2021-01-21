ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,881 Increased By ▲ 48.17 (1%)
BR30 24,988 Increased By ▲ 294.59 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,101 Increased By ▲ 423.96 (0.93%)
KSE30 19,186 Increased By ▲ 160.93 (0.85%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

U.S Embassy briefly includes West Bank,Gaza in Twitter handle, sparking outrage

  • As President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the U.S Embassy in Israel briefly changed its Twitter account title to include the West Bank and Gaza.
  • By the time the account was amended, it had already gained a great deal of speculation in the Israeli press.
BR Web Desk Updated 21 Jan 2021

As President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the U.S Embassy in Israel briefly changed its Twitter account title to include the West Bank and Gaza, sparking an immediate reaction online.

The @USAmbIsrael account's name changed to "U.S Ambassador to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza", which led to a great deal of speculation around a major policy shift under the Biden Administration.

A short time later it was reverted to “U.S Ambassador to Israel” and a spokesman for the embassy mentioned that the changes “did not reflect a policy change or indication of future policy change".

However, by the time the account was amended, it had already gained a great deal of speculation in the Israeli press.

During the Trump Administration's tenure, the American mission was moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, while the consulate in East Jerusalem which served West Bank and Gaza was shuttered and incorporated into the embassy in Jerusalem.

Critics of President Biden, including Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida, quickly accused the incoming administration of showing "hostility to Israel", adding that "There is no country of West Bank or Gaza, only territories that Israel has been willing for decades to negotiate sovereignty over but has been met with only hostility and terrorism".

Biden has declared his intention to restart relations with the Palestinian Authority, but the name change appears to have been a mistake by an embassy staffer, rather than action representative of a day-one shift in policy.

Israel United States Palestine Jerusalem US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman biden administration

U.S Embassy briefly includes West Bank,Gaza in Twitter handle, sparking outrage

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters