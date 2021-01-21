ANL 27.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
ASC 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
AVN 96.25 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.73%)
BOP 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
DGKC 111.85 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.07%)
FCCL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.22%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.06%)
HASCOL 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.73%)
JSCL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.1%)
KAPCO 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.66%)
MLCF 43.64 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.44%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.57%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.42%)
PPL 94.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.38%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
SNGP 45.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
TRG 107.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.65%)
UNITY 33.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,868 Increased By ▲ 35.12 (0.73%)
BR30 24,876 Increased By ▲ 182.98 (0.74%)
KSE100 45,955 Increased By ▲ 277.94 (0.61%)
KSE30 19,136 Increased By ▲ 110.53 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar on back foot as Biden optimism bolsters riskier currencies

  • Greenback and other traditional havens lag as stocks hit records.
  • Canadian dollar paced gains in commodity currencies overnight.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

TOKYO: The dollar held losses versus most major peers on Thursday as optimism that a massive US stimulus package under the new Joe Biden administration will bolster growth sapped demand for safe-haven currencies.

Riskier commodity currencies remained higher after US stocks rose to new records overnight as Biden, who has laid out plans for a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, was sworn in as President.

The dollar tumbled to a three-year low against its Canadian counterpart on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada opted not to cut interest rates.

"Risk sentiment is quite positive right now and we expect it to remain so this year, with growth expected to rebound quite strongly," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior currency strategist at Barclays Capital in Tokyo.

The Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown are likely to outperform, while European currencies lag, he said.

The greenback should also strengthen this year as the United States recovers faster than most other countries, he added.

The US currency slipped 0.1% to C$1.2623 in early Asian trading, declining for a third day and touching a three-year low at C$1.2607 overnight.

The dollar slid 0.2% to 8.48 Norwegian crowns, also a third day of declines.

The Aussie dollar rose 0.1% to 77.505 US cents, adding to a 0.7% rally in the previous session. Australia boasted another solid rise in employment in December, data released Thursday showed.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, vowing to end the "uncivil war" in a deeply divided country reeling from a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans.

North of the border, the Bank of Canada said Wednesday that the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine and stronger foreign demand is brightening the economic outlook in the medium term, opting to hold its key overnight interest rate at 0.25%. Money markets had been watching the prospect of a so-called micro rate cut of less than 25 basis points.

The Japanese and European central banks decide on policy Thursday, with no change expected.

The dollar was mostly flat at 103.59 yen on Thursday, another safe haven currency, after sliding to a two-week low of 103.45 overnight.

The euro gained 0.2%, reversing a similar decline from the previous session, to trade at $1.21245.

European countries are struggling to contain the novel coronavirus amid worries that a new variant could lead to more stringent lockdowns and more economic pain.

The dollar index slipped 0.1% to 90.335, after closing almost unchanged on Wednesday.

Dollar stimulus package Biden optimism

Dollar on back foot as Biden optimism bolsters riskier currencies

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters