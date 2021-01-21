ANL 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.2%)
ASC 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
ASL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.54%)
BOP 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 111.97 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.56%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.86%)
FCCL 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
FFBL 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 85.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.14%)
JSCL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.81%)
KAPCO 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.85%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
MLCF 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.58%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PIBTL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.81%)
POWER 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.48%)
PPL 94.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
PTC 9.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
TRG 107.19 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.7%)
UNITY 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.26%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,859 Increased By ▲ 25.71 (0.53%)
BR30 24,853 Increased By ▲ 159.54 (0.65%)
KSE100 45,887 Increased By ▲ 210.35 (0.46%)
KSE30 19,110 Increased By ▲ 84.06 (0.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars resume climb on economic optimism

  • The jobless rate dropped to a seven-month low of 6.6%, though that remains well above the pre-pandemic level of 5.2%.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars resumed their upward march on Thursday as domestic data spoke of continued economic recovery, while markets globally looked ahead to more stimulus in the United States under President Joe Biden.

The Aussie climbed to $0.7770, leaving behind a low of $0.7659 hit at the start of the week. Resistance is now lined up at $0.7805 and the recent 2-1/2-year top of $0.7819.

The kiwi dollar reached $0.7195 having bounced from a $0.7097 trough touched on Monday. It faces chart resistance at $0.7200 and $0.7240, ahead of a January high of $0.7314.

Australian data showed 50,000 net new jobs were added in December. The economy has now recovered more than 90% of the losses suffered during the coronavirus lockdowns last year.

The jobless rate dropped to a seven-month low of 6.6%, though that remains well above the pre-pandemic level of 5.2%.

The speed of the recovery in jobs has led some to wonder if the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will end its A$100 billion bond buying program in April, though most assume it will continue if only to stop the Aussie surging even higher.

That outlook has helped hold 10-year bond yields back at 1.04% and off a recent seven-month top of 1.118%.

New Zealand yields had also eased back to 1.03%, from a recent peak of 1.13%, though markets have still greatly scaled back the chance of any further policy easing given the surprising strength of the domestic economy.

Westpac on Thursday ditched its call for two more rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and forecast rates would be held at 0.25% for the foreseeable future.

"Developments over the past month or so have called into question the degree of monetary stimulus that will be required," said Dominick Stephens, chief NZ economist, noting that GDP was back to where it was before the pandemic hit.

"The housing market has outstripped even our very bullish expectations," he added. "Now is a time for the RBNZ to sit back and observe how the stimulus it has provided translates from house prices to the economy and then to inflation, rather than to cut further."

Westpac also expects the RBNZ will gradually taper the pace of bond purchases over the course of the year to around NZ$500 million, from the recent average of NZ$800 million.

Australian and New Zealand dollars economic optimism

Australia, NZ dollars resume climb on economic optimism

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

‘Sugar cartel’: CCP initiates hearings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters