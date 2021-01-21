ANL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
ASC 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
ASL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AVN 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
BOP 9.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 111.33 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.98%)
EPCL 48.29 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.27%)
JSCL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.49%)
KAPCO 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
MLCF 43.71 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
PAEL 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.2%)
POWER 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.69%)
PPL 94.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.56%)
TRG 107.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.68%)
UNITY 33.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,853 Increased By ▲ 19.79 (0.41%)
BR30 24,824 Increased By ▲ 130.9 (0.53%)
KSE100 45,860 Increased By ▲ 182.82 (0.4%)
KSE30 19,092 Increased By ▲ 66.41 (0.35%)
Jan 21, 2021
Australia shares open higher as Biden inauguration boosts sentiment

  • U.S. stocks hit record high overnight.
  • Gold stocks rise on robust commodity prices.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

Australian shares advanced on Thursday, helped by gains among technology and gold stocks, as broader risk sentiment was lifted after the swearing in of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.8% to 6,770.4 points by 2345 GMT.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed at record highs alongside global equity benchmarks as participants bet on further U.S. stimulus under the new Biden administration to fight the coronavirus-led economic slump.

Tech stocks soared 2.5% to be the best performing sector on the benchmark, tracking their peers on Wall Street as solid results from Netflix helped start a rally among shares of the rest of the FAANG group.

Buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay jumped 6% to hit a fresh record high, while AI and machine learning co Appen Ltd gained 2.5%.

Gold stocks rose 1.5% as prices of the yellow metal rose 1% on increased U.S. stimulus hopes, with top independent gold miner Newcrest Mining surging 2.7%.

Financials were also higher, with the so-called "big four" banks advancing between 0.4% and 1.9%.

Bucking the wider trend, energy stocks declined, with natural gas producer Woodside Petroleum Ltd and engineering services provider Worley Ltd falling 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively.

Woodside on Thursday forecast lower production in 2021, even as it reported a smaller-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter revenue.

Meanwhile, gas producing peer Santos Ltd rose 1% as it reported quarterly output hitting a record high, although quarterly revenue fell.

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 1,001 while 422 declined.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6%, helped by gains among utility and healthcare stocks.

S&P/ASX 200 Australia shares

