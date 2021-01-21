ANL 27.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
ASC 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
ASL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
AVN 95.84 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.29%)
BOP 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.82 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.42%)
EPCL 48.24 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.94%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFBL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
FFL 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
HASCOL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.14%)
JSCL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.1%)
KAPCO 41.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
MLCF 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.7%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.73%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.6%)
PPL 94.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.42%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
TRG 107.41 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.9%)
UNITY 33.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,867 Increased By ▲ 33.74 (0.7%)
BR30 24,851 Increased By ▲ 157.23 (0.64%)
KSE100 45,946 Increased By ▲ 269.08 (0.59%)
KSE30 19,129 Increased By ▲ 103.88 (0.55%)
Spot gold may test resistance at $1,884

  • Gold has cleared a lower resistance at $1,867. It is heading towards the $1,884-$1,902 range.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,884 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,902.

The resistance is identified as the 50% retracement of the downtrend from $1,959.01 to $1,809.90. Gold has cleared a lower resistance at $1,867. It is heading towards the $1,884-$1,902 range.

A break below $1,867, now a support, may cause a fall to $1,845. On the daily chart, a projection analysis reveals a resistance at $1,886, the 23.6% level of a wave C from $1,959, which is close to $1,884 (hourly chart).

This resistance may be broken, as the metal may approach $1,914, around which, the big black candlestick started on Jan. 8.

Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code to retrieve the original reports.

