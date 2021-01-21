ANL 27.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
ASC 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
ASL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.54%)
BOP 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 112.25 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.81%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.86%)
FCCL 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HUBC 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.14%)
JSCL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.43%)
KAPCO 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIBTL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.89%)
POWER 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.48%)
PPL 94.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
PRL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
PTC 9.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
TRG 106.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.39%)
UNITY 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,857 Increased By ▲ 24.5 (0.51%)
BR30 24,847 Increased By ▲ 153.66 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,884 Increased By ▲ 206.87 (0.45%)
KSE30 19,106 Increased By ▲ 80.38 (0.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open higher on US rallies

  • The dollar fetched 103.50 yen in early Asian trade, against 103.53 yen in New York.
AFP 21 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, extending US rallies on hopes of new stimulus after President Joe Biden took office, with traders awaiting a Bank of Japan policy decision.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.86 percent, or 246.13 points, to 28,769.39 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.68 percent, or 12.57 points, to 1,862.15.

"Japanese shares are seen supported by US rallies, with focus now on the Bank of Japan's policy decision" due later in the day, Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a note.

The dollar fetched 103.50 yen in early Asian trade, against 103.53 yen in New York.

"Vaccine news remains very encouraging with Israel reporting it has now given a first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to 24 percent of its population, and six percent of the population have received their second and final dose," National Australia Bank's analyst Tapas Strickland added.

"Encouragingly Pfizer/BioNTech also released a study that suggests their vaccine is as effective against the UK variant," though it was a microstudy of 16 people, he added.

Wall Street hit new records and stock markets across the globe climbed after Biden took office on Wednesday, with traders joyful over his plan to inject even more stimulus into the world's largest economy.

The Dow and S&P 500 posted all-time highs, but none gained more than the Nasdaq, which climbed 2.0 percent to a new record thanks in part to Netflix, which saw its share price surge after strong quarterly earnings.

In Tokyo, high-tech and IT shares were higher, with Panasonic rallying 3.66 percent to 1,386.5 yen, Fujitsu trading up 1.91 percent at 16,255 yen, and Olympus up 2.41 percent at 2,057 yen.

Japan's trade surplus in December stood at 751 billion yen ($7.3 billion) market expectations of 719.2 billion yen, according to data released 10 minutes before the opening bell.

For the year 2020, the country's trade account booked a surplus of 674.7 billion yen, after two years of trade deficit.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 US rallies

Tokyo stocks open higher on US rallies

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

‘Sugar cartel’: CCP initiates hearings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters