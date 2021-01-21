Punjab govt to distribute wheelchairs, sewing machines among poor

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari has said the Punjab government with the help of private sector is going to distribute free-of-cost wheelchairs, hearing aids and sewing machines in bulk quantity among the poor and widows across Punjab.

Flanked by Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Ameen Punjab Bait-ul-Maal Malik Muhammad Azam, Yawar Abbas revealed this while addressing a press conference at the 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Wednesday.

“This initiative is a major social welfare programme towards turning Pakistan into Riyasat-e-Madina,” the minister said, adding that more than half a million homeless people had been provided food and temporary shelter at different Panagahs (shelter homes) established by the PTI regime in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021