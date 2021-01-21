ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Business community feels proud of Army’s rank

21 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The entire business community on Tuesday felt proud of Pakistan Army for ranking the 10th most powerful in the world out of 133 countries leaving behind Israel, Canada and other developed countries.

Talking to a delegation of traders led by Mian Aftab Zia Chairman United Business Group and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik said Pakistan Armed Forces under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan ,Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan scored high in ranking with a huge jump of five places leaving behind Israel, Canada, Iran and Indonesia in the process, Pakistan is the only country in the top 15 which improved its ranking.

Iftikhar Ali Malik further stated it’s another feather in the cap that Pakistan Army’s SSG has also been widely acknowledged the best special force in the world. He said Turkey, Italy, Egypt, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Australia were also among prominent militaries which were beaten by Pakistan military in the rankings.

He said it is a matter of pride that present military leadership equipped with highest degree of professionalism is fully capable of facing any challenges successfully including deployment of troops help maintaining peace in the war torn countries of the world.

He congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Armed Force for this historic achievement and wished further success in future.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Qamar Javed Bajwa Pakistan Army Iftikhar Ali Malik Mian Aftab Zia Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan

Business community feels proud of Army’s rank

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

‘Sugar cartel’: CCP initiates hearings

C/A surplus streak ends

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters