Business community feels proud of Army’s rank

LAHORE: The entire business community on Tuesday felt proud of Pakistan Army for ranking the 10th most powerful in the world out of 133 countries leaving behind Israel, Canada and other developed countries.

Talking to a delegation of traders led by Mian Aftab Zia Chairman United Business Group and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik said Pakistan Armed Forces under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan ,Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan scored high in ranking with a huge jump of five places leaving behind Israel, Canada, Iran and Indonesia in the process, Pakistan is the only country in the top 15 which improved its ranking.

Iftikhar Ali Malik further stated it’s another feather in the cap that Pakistan Army’s SSG has also been widely acknowledged the best special force in the world. He said Turkey, Italy, Egypt, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Australia were also among prominent militaries which were beaten by Pakistan military in the rankings.

He said it is a matter of pride that present military leadership equipped with highest degree of professionalism is fully capable of facing any challenges successfully including deployment of troops help maintaining peace in the war torn countries of the world.

He congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Armed Force for this historic achievement and wished further success in future.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021