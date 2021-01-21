PIBT handles 1.04m tons of coal cargo in Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBT) handled a record 1.04 million tonnes of coal cargo in December 2020, which is 32 percent more than 0.791 million tonnes of cargo handled in December 2019.

This is the first month that the terminal volumes have crossed a million tonnes, solidly establishing PIBT as the premier bulk terminal of the country.Also, the terminal handled 5.27 million tonnes cargo from July to December 2020, which is 19.7 percent more than the 4.407 million tonnes coal handled in the same period in 2019. In the last six months, total 92 cargo vessels arrived at the terminal while the total number of vessels handled during July 2019 to December 2020 was 77. “This performance in the last six months is clearly in line with our objective that is to operate at international levels of efficiency and establish industry standards for most efficient cargo handling,” said Sharique Siddiqui, CEO, PIBTL, adding that PIBT is an integral part of the coal supply chain across the country. PIBT was set up with the total cost of $305 million at Port Qasim on BOT (Build, Operate, and Transfer) basis to transform the handling of dirty bulk cargo to modern environmental friendly standards. It is a state-of-the-art terminal having capacity for handling up to 12 million tonnes of coal and 4 million tonnes of cement and clinker per year.

The terminal started operations in the year 2017 and has since handled 452 vessels and total cargo of 25.2 million tonnes. It is pertinent to mention that the terminal has so far contributed approximately 10 billion rupees to the national exchequer in terms of royalty payment of $2.27 for every tonne of cargo handled, and other duties and taxes.

