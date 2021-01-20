PM congratulates President Biden, looks forward to working for strong Pak-US partnership
- “I congratulate President @JoeBiden on his inauguration. Look forward to working with @POTUS in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade & economic engagement, countering climate change, improving public health, combating corruption & promoting peace in beyond.”
20 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulating US President Joe Biden on his inauguration said he looked forward to working with him in building a stronger Pak-US partnership.
“I congratulate President @JoeBiden on his inauguration. Look forward to working with @POTUS in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade & economic engagement, countering climate change, improving public health, combating corruption & promoting peace in beyond,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.
