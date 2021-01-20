World
'This is democracy's day': Biden
- "This is America's day, this is democracy's day. A day of history and hope," he said on the steps of the US Capitol after his swearing-in.
20 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden called for "unity" moments after his inauguration in Washington on Wednesday, warning of the challenges ahead as he takes on multiple crises.
"This is America's day, this is democracy's day. A day of history and hope," he said on the steps of the US Capitol after his swearing-in.
But as the US confronts the deadly coronavirus and deep political divisions he warned that to overcome its challenges will require "so much more than words, it will require the most elusive of all things in a democracy, unity."
Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President
'This is democracy's day': Biden
PM congratulates President Biden, looks forward to working for strong Pak-US partnership
Biden vows 'we will defeat' domestic terror, white supremacy
Building collapses in central Madrid explosion, several injured
PM announces 3G/4G internet services for South Waziristan
Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile
Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader
Govt announces civil services reforms to improve governance
China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown
Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump
'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony
Read more stories
Comments