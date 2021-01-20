World
Irish-American Biden a'true friend of Ireland': PM Martin
20 Jan 2021
DUBLIN: Joe Biden will be a "true friend of Ireland", Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said Wednesday, celebrating the new US president's ancestral links to his country.
"Today a true friend of Ireland @JoeBiden became the 46th President of the USA," Martin said on Twitter.
"It is a day of history and hope and I look forward to forging ever closer ties between our two great nations."
