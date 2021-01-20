World
Netanyahu urges Biden to 'strengthen' US-Israel alliance
20 Jan 2021
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday urged new US President Joe Biden to "strengthen" a long-standing alliance between the two countries, partly in order to confront the "threat" posed by Iran.
"I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the US-Israel alliance, to continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world and to confront common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran," Netanyahu said in a video congratulating Biden.
