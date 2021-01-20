ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
TSX gains boosted by energy, material shares

  • The energy sector climbed 1.1% as US crude prices were up 1.3% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.1%.
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.62 points, or 0.24%, at 18,000.99.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, supported by energy and material stocks, as investors hope for US stimulus as Joe Biden takes over as the next president.

Investors are focused on hopes of a big relief package as US President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office later today. Last week he outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal to jump start the economy from pandemic-driven slump.

The energy sector climbed 1.1% as US crude prices were up 1.3% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.1%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.5% as gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,844.4 an ounce.

At 9:37 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.62 points, or 0.24%, at 18,000.99.

Locally data showed the nation's annual inflation rate slowed to 0.7% in December from 1.0% the previous month amid a new round of COVID-19 lockdowns and declining costs of food and airplane tickets.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Blackberry Limited, which jumped 8%, extending gains from prior session after the cybersecurity firm settled patent disputes with Facebook Inc.

Its gains were followed by oil producer MEG Energy Corp , which rose 5%.

On the TSX, 158 issues were higher, while 57 issues declined for a 2.77-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 12.90 million shares traded.

Fuel-cell products developer Ballard Power Systems Inc fell 3.3%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Trillium Therapeutics Inc, down 0.8%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry, First Mining Gold Corp and Largo Resources Ltd.

The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 76 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 33.06 million shares.

TSX gains boosted by energy, material shares

