ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks gain ahead of Biden inauguration

  • The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index stood above its record close at 13,374.52, up 1.3 percent.
AFP 20 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: The Nasdaq led US stocks higher early Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden amid hopes for more stimulus spending and an improved rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

The broad-based S&P 500 has risen about nine percent since Biden was declared the winner of the November election, which came just ahead of regulatory approvals of the first Covid-19 vaccines.

Biden is expected to emphasize the need for national unity after the contentious presidency of Donald Trump.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 31,035.21, while the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 3,826.46.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index stood above its record close at 13,374.52, up 1.3 percent.

The early gains Wednesday added to positive momentum from the prior session as Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen argued for a robust fiscal package to support the coronavirus-ravaged US economy.

Among individual companies, Netflix shot up 12.7 percent as it reported better-than-expected subscriber growth in the past quarter.

The streaming television leader added some 8.5 million paid subscribers in the quarter to reach 203 million despite recent price hikes, its quarterly earning update showed.

Morgan Stanley gained 1.9 percent as it reported a 27 percent jump in fourth-quarter profits to $3.3 billion following a strong performance by its trading division.

US stocks Nasdaq Composite

US stocks gain ahead of Biden inauguration

PM announces 3G/4G internet services for South Waziristan

Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile

Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigns as Sindh Assembly opposition leader

Govt announces civil services reforms to improve governance

China’s Jack Ma makes first video appearance since Ant crackdown

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

WHO says UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries

No US administration can ignore Pakistan, says Qureshi

PM to visit South Waziristan today to distribute checks under Ehsaas Kafalat program

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters