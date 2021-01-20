ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
ASC 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.62%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
DGKC 110.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
EPCL 47.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FFBL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
HUBC 86.67 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.68%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.66%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.2%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
PAEL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PPL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.88%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.99%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.81%)
TRG 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.57%)
UNITY 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.15%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,833 Decreased By ▼ -22.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,693 Decreased By ▼ -86.65 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,677 Decreased By ▼ -226.29 (-0.49%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -127.11 (-0.66%)
Wheat down 10-15 cents, corn down 8-12, soybeans down 25-35

  • Wheat retreats on fund selling and profit taking after multi-year highs last week.
  • Actively traded March corn fell and filled a technical chart gap left after last week's steep price rally.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

WHEAT - Down 10 to 15 cents per bushel

Wheat retreats on fund selling and profit taking after multi-year highs last week. Selling stoked further by spillover pressure from lower corn and soy and from a firmer US dollar.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 14-1/2 cents at $6.57-3/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat fell 10 cents to $6.34 per bushel. MGEX March spring wheat was 8-1/4 cents lower at $6.35-1/4 per bushel.

CORN - Down 8 to 12 cents per bushel

Corn down for a third straight session, pressured by fund and technical selling and profit-taking amid improved rains in dry South American crop areas.

Actively traded March corn fell and filled a technical chart gap left after last week's steep price rally.

CBOT March corn was last down 11 cents at $5.15 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Down 25 to 35 cents per bushel

Soybeans tumble for a third straight session on fund selling and profit-taking following last week's 6-1/2 year highs and as favorable rains soaked crops in South America.

Soybeans slump despite solid export demand and some concerns about shipments from Argentina. Agro-export companies in Argentina are concerned about truckers blocking roads in protest at high taxes and highway tolls, making it harder for grains to reach export facilities.

US soybean imports by China in 2020 rose by 52.8% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, though the buying likely fell short of targets in the Phase 1 trade deal.

CBOT March soybeans were last 32-1/4 cents lower at $13.53-1/2 per bushel.

