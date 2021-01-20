IHC serves notice to NAB on Zardari's petition challenging supplementary references

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition of former president Asif Ali Zardari challenging NAB jurisdiction for filing supplementary references.

The NAB had moved supplementary references in three cases against Zardari including Park lane, mega money laundering and Thatha Water Supply scheme.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition of former president and PPP's Co-chairman Asif Zardari.

Zardari's lawyer Farouk H. Naek appeared before the court and said the NAB had filed supplementary references in three graft cases. He claimed that the anti graft body had no authority to file supplementary reference under section 18 of NAB Ordinance.

He further contended that in criminal cases, it was permitted to file supplementary challan after the interim case challlan. NAB law didn't mention supplementary and interim references, he pleaded.

The court served notices to NAB and sought comments till February 17.