Rs 213 million approves for DLTL payments: Razak Dawood

  • Razak Dawood said I have always believed in the entrepreneurship of our youth and this speaks volumes about their abilities.
APP 20 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday informed that Rs. 213 million for Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) payments of non-textile sector have been approved.

These are now with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and will soon be disbursed to the relevant exporters, the adviser said this on his official twitter account.

“Our policy is not to put any working capital constraints for our exporters, he said.

“I hope that this will facilitate them” he said.

The Adviser also appreciated e-commerce promoter ‘Bazaar Technologies’ on successfully raising $ 6.5 million, in what was now being termed as one of the region’s larger seed rounds.

"This is impressive considering the fact that the start-up was founded just 8-months ago by two youngsters at Karachi for digitizing of the traditional retail sector in Pakistan," he said.

Razak Dawood said I have always believed in the entrepreneurship of our youth and this speaks volumes about their abilities.

The adviser said “I wish them success and urge our young entrepreneurs to emulate this as with a large population base, Pakistan is one of the largest potential e-commerce markets in the world.”

Abdul Razak Dawood

