Govt to distribute Rs10 billion among youth under Kamayab Jawan Programme: Usman Dar

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Development Usman Dar here Wednesday said that government would distribute additional Rs10 billion in youth of the the country including merged tribal districts in next few years under PTI Government flagship Kamayab Jawan Programme to help enable them to start their own businesses and contribute in the country's development.

Addressing the cheques distribution ceremony in South Waziristan tribal district here, Usman Dar said that about Rs5 billion have already been distributed among youth of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Kamayab Jawan Programme.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Special Assistant to PM for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill and others high ups were also present on the occasion.

He said Apna Karobar (Own Bussiness) programme of the PTI Government has been highly successful as about Rs200 million has been returned back to the banks which was very positive sign.

Usman Dar said generation of employment opportunities was imperative for speedy economic growth and allievation of poverty and that is why government under Kamayab Jawan Programme was helping youth to establish their own businesses and contribute for economic well-being of their families and development of the country.

He said it was highly positive that businesses under this landmark programme has been established by its beneficiaries at district, tehsil and village level in the country.

Usman Dar said that Kamayab Jawan Programme and Ehsaas Kifalat Programme have joined hands to allievate poverty, generate employment opportunities for youth and improve socioeconomic conditions of the underprivileged and poor people.

He said youth of KP including merged tribal districts have great potential to excel in every field and his organisation was ready to help KP Government for the economic empowerment of youth.

Usman Dar said that tribal youth were showing overwhelming interest in Kamayab Jawan Programme, which was very positive sign.

He expressed the hope that beneficiaries would take full advantage of the huge amount provided to them under Kamayab Jawan Programme and would establish their own businesses by providing jobs to others people besides significantly contributing in the country's economic growth and development.